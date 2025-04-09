David Field Sells 93,100 Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Stock

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) Director David Field sold 93,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total value of C$282,093.00.

Montage Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAU opened at C$3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.19 and a 1-year high of C$3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAU shares. Cormark increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.02.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.