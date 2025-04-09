Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Deluxe worth $118,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $220,326,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Deluxe stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $632.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

