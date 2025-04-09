Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 73 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dodds Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 89,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.23.

Apple Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average is $232.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

