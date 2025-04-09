Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $3,312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,372,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,489,720.96. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Asana alerts:

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Asana by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 427,576 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Asana by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.