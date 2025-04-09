East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

EWBC stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

