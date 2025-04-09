El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese Sells 20,011 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 20,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $221,321.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,846.90. This represents a 33.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

