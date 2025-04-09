EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.