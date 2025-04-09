Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

