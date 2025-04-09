FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.75 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 238.01 ($3.04). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 2,712,631 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM

FDM Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current year.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.05%.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £497.25 ($635.38). Also, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £997.10 ($1,274.09). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $199,255. Corporate insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.