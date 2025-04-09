Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Neil Martin Stevens Buys 150 Shares

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £342 ($437.00).

Fintel Stock Up 0.0 %

FNTL opened at GBX 221.05 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.63. Fintel Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 212 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($4.20). The stock has a market cap of £232.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fintel had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fintel Plc will post 13.91258 earnings per share for the current year.

Fintel Increases Dividend

Fintel Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.