First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in First Horizon by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

