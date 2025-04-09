First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIBK. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

