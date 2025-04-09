First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.65. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 27,581 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.81.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

