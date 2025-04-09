First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,807,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FPEI opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.