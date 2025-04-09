Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6,418.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 92.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

