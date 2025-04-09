Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,099,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $114,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,589 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 302,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,599 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $911.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.08%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.