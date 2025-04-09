Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,099,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $114,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,589 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 302,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,599 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $911.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.08%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
