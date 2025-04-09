Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

BEN stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,882.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 142,302 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 729,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,997 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

