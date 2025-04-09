FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,307 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FreightCar America by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 89,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

