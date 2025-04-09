FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF alerts:

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIPX stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Company Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.