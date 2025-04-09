Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3,049.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

