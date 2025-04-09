George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and traded as high as $170.07. George Weston shares last traded at $170.07, with a volume of 2,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered George Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

