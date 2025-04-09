Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Geron were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Geron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

GERN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. Analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

