Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.6% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

