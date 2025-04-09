GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GitLab were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

Insider Activity at GitLab

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at $25,832,616.36. The trade was a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,886 shares of company stock worth $17,736,229. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

