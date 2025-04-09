GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 456.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDL. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NVDL opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

