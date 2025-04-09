Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Position Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 681.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,848 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $541.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

