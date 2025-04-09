Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,488,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

