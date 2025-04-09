Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Haemonetics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

