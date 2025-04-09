Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harrow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Harrow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $791.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.