Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunocore by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 109,206 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Immunocore by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 7,437.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 91,033 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IMCR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Immunocore Stock Down 6.7 %

IMCR stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.75.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

