Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 43,442 shares trading hands.

Indus Gas Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.07.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

