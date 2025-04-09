Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.23 and traded as low as $26.60. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 11,464 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

