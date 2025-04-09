Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Innovex International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Innovex International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Innovex International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Innovex International Stock Performance

Innovex International stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Innovex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

