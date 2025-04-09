Insider Buying: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Director Purchases 2,475 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

