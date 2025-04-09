Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $178,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

