Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
