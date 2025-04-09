Insider Buying: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Buys 62,506 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 147,157 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $1,349,429.69.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sonos by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 7,557.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 154,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

