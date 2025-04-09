Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Sells $2,051,307.95 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $57,231.43. This trade represents a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $68,588,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,247,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 304,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

