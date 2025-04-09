Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells 29,724 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,386.15. The trade was a 25.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.