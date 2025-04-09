International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

IP stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,119,000 after buying an additional 340,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Paper by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,393,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

