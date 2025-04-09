iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1466 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

