ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.49 and traded as low as $82.90. ITOCHU shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 115,261 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.93%.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.
