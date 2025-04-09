JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $551.04 and traded as low as $479.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $479.00, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.04.

JG Boswell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

