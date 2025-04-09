John Albert Brussa Buys 30,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJGet Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00.

Shares of CJ opened at C$4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$796.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

CJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

