JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,806 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $25,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.