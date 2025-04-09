JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 180,793 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

