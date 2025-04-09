JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 28,300 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000.
Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DBJP opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51.
Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.
