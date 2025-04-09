JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $30,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,949 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

