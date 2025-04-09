JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 121,144 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $27,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVPT stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -268.95 and a beta of 1.20. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.90.

AVPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

