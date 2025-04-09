JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 529,962 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $25,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,450,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 209,740 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,988,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,198,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

