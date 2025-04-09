JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $88.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTIS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after buying an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,883,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

